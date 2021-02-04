The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday announced the lifting of the drought watch for Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties, marking a return to normal hydrologic conditions statewide.
Drought watch or warning conditions in Pennsylvania began in mid-August and expanded to affect a total of 30 counties during the fall, according to DEP. Clearfield, Centre and Clinton were the final counties still on drought watch.
