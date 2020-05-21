The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has told consumers to discard all Moo Echo dairy products purchased in Somerset and Westmoreland counties, regardless of sell by date or lot code.
The products were not properly pasteurized, according to the department.
Recalled products include items sold at the dairy’s store at 3671 Glades Pike in Somerset; Dormina’s Kitchen Cupboard, 2535 Lincoln Highway in Stoystown; Davidsville Fuel, 763 S. Main St., Davidsville; and at Lapp’s Family Market,
216 Kingston St. in Latrobe, Westmoreland County.
The list of recalled items includes:
• Milk – whole, 2% low fat, skim, chocolate and strawberry, sold in gallons, half-gallons, quarts and pints
• Cheese, except aged cheddar, Swiss and Colby
• Ice cream – half-gallons and pints
• Ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cakes
Moo Echo Dairy offered a clarification on the department’s warning.
“I can assure you that running this business for the last 10 years, I expect the highest standards in quality control,” read a statement attributed to the dairy’s owner, Henry Stoltzfus.
“I have instructed my family and staff to cooperate with the Department to cease the sale of any potentially affected product and recall the potentially affected dairy products. Moo Echo is offering full refunds for any party that has a potentially affected milk based product.”
Moo Echo Dairy is a family-owned dairy founded in 2010.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture sent four inspectors to spend the day poring over the company’s records, the dairy’s statement read.
“The culmination of the inspection of provided records resulted in Moo Echo Dairy being cited for: ‘Air space reading issues on charts – temperature not maintained above pasteurization air space minimums and/or time minimum not captured on charts,’ ” the dairy’s statement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.