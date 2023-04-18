JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the company that owns the property where a nearly two-week gas leak occurred in Jackson Township last year have reached a settlement after the company appealed the department’s administrative order to the Environmental Hearing Board.
“We are pleased that DEP and Equitrans were able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution that resulted in DEP rescinding its Dec. 8, 2022, order, and Equitrans withdrawing its appeal of that order. Equitrans appreciates the important work conducted by the DEP to provide oversight of environmental protection in our commonwealth and will continue to coordinate with DEP regarding environmental compliance matters,” Natalie Cox of Equitrans said.
On Jan. 5, the company filed an appeal of an administrative order issued by DEP on Dec. 8, pertaining to the Rager Mountain natural gas storage field, which extended into issues of storage field safety and integrity.
According to the company, it appealed the order because storage field issues are solely within Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s (PHMSA) oversight authority.
In an administrative order, DEP will required the company to:
• Monitor all storage wells in the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir and surrounding soil for gas migration;
• Mitigate and/or control gasses coming or migrating from the storage wells;
• Conduct mechanical integrity testing of each well in the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir;
• Submit a plan to recondition or plug wells that are not cased and cemented, according to current Pennsylvania regulations;
• Conduct a third-party audit of all storage wells, observation wells and storage fields owned and/or operated by Equitrans in Pennsylvania;
• Cease injection of natural gas into the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir until the audit has been completed and injection approved by DEP;
• And provide DEP with a plan and schedule to withdraw gas from the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir in the event that withdrawal becomes necessary in the future for DEP review, according to a press release from DEP.
According to Lauren Camarda, community relations coordinator with DEP, the agency originally issued an administrative order to Equitrans on Dec. 8 based on DEP’s understanding that the facility was an intrastate facility.
“DEP based this understanding on documents from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as well as mapping and statements provided to DEP from Equitrans,” she said.
“On Dec. 29, 2022, PHMSA issued a notice of proposed safety order to Equitrans, identifying the facility as interstate and subject to its regulations. It is DEP’s understanding that FERC will also be updating its records and has already granted Equitrans a certificate of public convenience and necessity pursuant to the federal Natural Gas Act.”
Camarda added that the action does not impact the two other compliance orders issued, which were also appealed by the company or any other ongoing compliance issues.
“DEP’s investigation into the incident remains open as do its avenues for potential enforcement action,” she said.
Following the November gas leak, which produced 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas into the air, the company received 22 violations/citations from DEP with the first on Nov. 7 and the last in March.
The company projects $8 million to $10 million in operating costs for Rager Mountain, with $5 million being budgeted in the first quarter related to incident remediation.
