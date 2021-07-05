State officials warned on Monday that high levels of air pollution on Tuesday are likely in parts of Pennsylvania, including Westmoreland County.
The Department of Environmental Protection cautioned as it issued a “Code Orange Air Quality Action Day” for Tuesday that “a combination of mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 90s” on Tuesday were likely to cause high concentrations of ozone, a pollutant.
The alert is relevant to Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in the southwestern part of Pennsylvania, as well as to Philadelphia and the counties surrounding it and to the Lehigh Valley-Berks region in the eastern half of the state.
A “Code Orange” alert means that particularly vulnerable groups of people – young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis – will be especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and ought to limit outdoor activities, the DEP said.
