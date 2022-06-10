JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An asphalt company seeking zoning approval to build a new plant in Richland Township has had few state Department of Environmental Protection violations.
Four times over the last four years, Quaker Sales Corp. had violations that were easily resolved, according to information from the DEP.
While there were violations, documents provided by the state include statements noting that “the plant was in operation during the inspection, and no visible, fugitive emissions or malodors were observed.”
Whether Quaker Sales had “any violations of emissions nature” was a question asked by the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board last month as the company sought zoning approval to replace its West Taylor Township plant with a new facility on a 109-acre wooded area on Mine 37 Road. The hearing was attended by more than 40 township residents.
Violations records obtained through a request to DEP show four Quaker Sales violations of the state’s air quality program between 2018 and 2021.
In an email sent Friday, Quaker Sales estimator and project manager Caleb Overdorff said the violations were administrative, not for exceeding emissions limits.
“The notices of violation relate to matters involving administrative or timeliness issues,” he said. “None of the notices of violation were for exceeding emissions limits allowed by our permits. DEP is rigorous in their enforcement of these permits, and Quaker Sales worked with DEP to come into compliance and promptly resolve each of these issues.”
On March 15, 2021, the company’s Northern Cambria and Johnstown sites were in violation of Pennsylvania Code 127.444, which reads: “A person may not cause or permit the operation of an air contamination source subject to this chapter in a manner inconsistent with good operating practices.”
”The two violations in 2021 were related to a late submission of the company’s annual reports for each facility,” Overdorff said.
The Northern Cambria site was reported as in violation of the same code on two prior occasions, in 2018 and 2020.
The notice of violation in October 2020 resulted from a review of a stack test at the Northern Cambria facility.
“The report prepared by the vendor who performed the stack test excluded some emissions data that had been collected during the test,” Overdorff said in the email. “A revised report including the necessary data was submitted and the issue was resolved.”
The notice of violation from June 2018, he said, involved the scheduling of the annual burner tuneup at Northern Cambria at the start of the season, as required by the company’s air permit.
“Due to weather issues and scheduling conflicts with our vendor, the tuneup was performed several weeks after the deadline in our permit,” he said.
Emissions from asphalt plants include particulate matter, or dust, as well as volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which the federal Environmental Protection Agency defines as “compounds that have a high vapor pressure and low water solubility.”
‘Advanced technology’
Testimony about emissions of the new plant was given at the May zoning hearing by Dennis Hunt, senior vice president of Florida-based GenCor Industries. The company was hired by Quaker Sales to build its new plant.
“Based on our estimation of Quaker Sales’ plan that we would produce for them, the particulate emission would be 1.8 tons per year. and VOCs out of the stack would be seven tons per year,” Hunt said at the hearing. “Those numbers are significantly less than the the safety DEP requirements. That comes from advanced technology.”
Those emissions calculations are based on the plant’s capacity to produce 500,000 tons of asphalt per year.
He said the technology of GenCor plants recaptures vapors and uses them as fuel.
“We, as a manufacturer, guarantee those emission limits,” he said.
Armed with studies asserting that VOCs produced by asphalt plants are carcinogenic, area residents including John Carroll are prepared to participate at the next hearing.
“Benzene, produced by asphalt plants, is listed as a carcinogenic by three different organizations,” Carroll said. “When we saw that it was like, ‘OK, (zoning board), what are you going to do?’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.