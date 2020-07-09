A cleaning effort at a Tire Hill trout stream is underway as a result of mine pollution entering from a broken underground pipe.
McCutcheon Enterprises has been contracted to clean Soap Hollow Run, where acid-mine drainage material originating from the former Bird Coal Co. mine was accidentally released last week.
Environmental services company Glenn Springs Holdings has been remediating the mine since its closure in 1989, under a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Glenn Springs contracts AMD Industries to conduct the remediation work locally.
The treatment process removes dissolved metals from water that collects in the mine. After treatment, the water is clean enough to discharge into the creek and the solid materials are collected.
The solids contain about 80% calcium carbonate and 20% oxidized metals, including iron, which appears reddish-brown in the water, Glenn Springs spokesman Eric Moses wrote in a statement.
“On Wednesday, July 1, a pipe used in the remediation of the Bird Mine released materials that had been processed at the site’s water treatment facility into Soap Hollow Run stream, which leads to Stonycreek River,” Moses wrote. “We immediately began containment and cleanup activities and notified the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Most of the material was removed by Friday afternoon, July 3, and we expect to substantially complete the work this week.”
Moses said the pipe broke in a section of the line that carries the solids after treatment, and the company estimates the release lasted approximately 20 minutes.
“The pipe has been repaired. We are continuing to investigate the cause of the line break and will submit a plan to DEP within 30 days to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” Moses wrote.
“Since Wednesday, we have been monitoring the stream in multiple locations and performing field analyses for pH and iron several times each day.
“All of the measurements have been within the limits set by DEP in our permit for the protection of the surface water. Additionally, we are cleaning areas in the creek where the materials gathered. Glenn Springs is committed to safeguarding the environment and protecting the safety and health of our employees and neighboring communities. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”
The DEP has been monitoring the cleaning efforts and mandating actions to be taken by the company, Lauren Fraley, community relations coordinator for the department’s southwest region, wrote in an email.
“The DEP provided the company with an inspection report with the July 2 violation and followed up with a compliance order requiring the company to develop a plan, which must be approved by DEP, to prevent another incident in addition to the required site remediation,” Fraley wrote.
The DEP has also communicated with the company concerning stream water sampling and observed the remediation efforts by the cleanup contractor this week, Fraley said.
“DEP staff observed fish in the stream and will continue to monitor the situation and continue its compliance and enforcement efforts,” Fraley said.
Somerset Conservation District manager Len Lichvar said the district is pleased that cleaning efforts are taking place and plans to survey aquatic insect life in the weeks to come.
“After the sludge removal is completed, we are going to do an aquatic survey of the stream,” Lichvar said. “It’s not the best time of the year to conduct that kind of test, but we will do it because it’s a major concern – what impact, if any, did this have on insects?
“Those are the primary food sources for trout and other fish. If that’s impaired, then survival of the fish would be impaired.”
In addition, Lichvar said he plans to request an electroshock fish survey from the Fish & Boating Commission to gauge the health of wild brown trout in the stream.
