VINTONDALE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered a gas company to take steps to protect against future problems after a leak last month in Jackson Township.
The leak released natural gas uncontrolled into the atmosphere from Sunday, Nov. 6, until the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19 – when it was temporarily plugged.
DEP on Friday announced action orders concerning the leak at Equitrans Midstream Corp.’s Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir and George L. Reade 1 storage well.
In an administrative order dated Thursday, DEP will require the company to:
• monitor all storage wells in the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir and surrounding soil for gas migration;
• mitigate and/or control gases coming or migrating from the storage wells;
• conduct mechanical integrity testing of each well in the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir;
• submit a plan to recondition or plug wells that are not cased and cemented, according to current Pennsylvania regulations;
• conduct a third-party audit of all storage wells, observation wells, and storage fields owned and/or operated by Equitrans in Pennsylvania;
• cease injection of natural gas into the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir until the audit has been completed and injection approved by DEP;
• and provide DEP with a plan and schedule to withdraw gas from the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir in the event that withdrawal becomes necessary in the future for DEP review, according to a press release from DEP.
Natalie Cox, with communications and corporate affairs for Equitrans Midstream, was not available to provide a company response on Friday.
The department noted that the order does not require Equitrans Midstream to conduct activities that would impede its ability to serve customers that use natural gas to heat their homes.
DEP also ordered Equitrans to:
• immediately cease all earth disturbance activities and all sediment pollution and potential pollution to nearby waters;
• implement erosion and sediment best management practices;
• temporarily stabilize disturbed areas;
• submit an erosion and sediment control plan; and
• submit a written proposal to repair or mitigate any aquatic impacts resulting from its earth disturbance activities related to the delineation and remediation.
To date, the company has been cited by DEP for 10 violations in connection with the leak.
The first citation was issued Nov. 7 for trying to prevent state inspectors from accessing the site.
Inspection reports indicate that when state inspectors arrived onsite, they were told by officials from Equitrans that "access was being restricted to critical personnel only.”
Four additional citations followed on Nov. 8, including for failing to maintain the integrity of a gas well and reservoir, “unlawful conduct” and venting “gas to the atmosphere that produced a hazard to the public’s health and safety.”
Two more citations followed on Nov. 22, for activities involving pollutants and management of residual waste.
The final three citations came on Dec. 1, for industrial waste discharged into state waters, discharged substance of any kind or character resulting in pollution of waters of the Commonwealth, and industrial waste discharged, directly or indirectly, into waters without a permit, authorization, or contrary to rules and regulations of DEP.
No violations have been noted since Dec. 7.
Investigations and inspections by the department related to the two compliance orders will be ongoing, the DEP said.
