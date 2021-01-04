Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials announced on Monday that Jim Miller has been named the director of DEP’s Southwest Regional Office.
“I look forward to meeting with the various stakeholders in the southwest region,” Miller said in a statement, “and am excited for this opportunity to continue the work I’ve done in other regions promoting responsible development and environmental stewardship, two goals that are not mutually exclusive.”
Miller, who holds an environmental biology degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and has worked for DEP for more than 30 years, is now in charge of DEP’s field operations in Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland and Somerset counties.
His appointment took effect Saturday. He replaced Ronald Schwartz, who retired recently after a 35-year career with DEP.
Miller previously led DEP’s Northwest Regional Office.
“Jim brings a commonsense approach to management, and his experience in a variety of roles within DEP makes him the right leader at the right time,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.
“I am confident that Jim’s emphasis on relationship-building will continue the Southwest’s progress in recent years.”
