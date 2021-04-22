Greater Johnstown School District and the Cambria County Conservation District have received a combined $5,892 in environmental education grants.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday the distribution of more than $450,000 among 51 projects that address “environmental justice, climate change, and water quality.”
“These grants support projects that increase the environmental knowledge of community members statewide,” he said in a release. “This year’s awardees underscore the values of our Earth Week theme: Protect the Environment for All Pennsylvanians.”
The Cambria County Conservation District will use its $2,892 to conduct urban rain barrel workshops on how to conserve water and reduce stormwater runoff. Greater Johnstown will use the $3,000 it was awarded for student engagement regarding outdoor activities to develop interest in environmental stewardship.
Grants were awarded by the Department of Environmental Protection to institutions, schools, community and environmental organizations and schools.
There were 34 local projects that received mini-grants up to $3,000; 16 with a broad or statewide reach that got general grants up to $20,000; and the Pennsylvania Envirothon was awarded $80,219 for its project that aims to engage students and teachers at the local, state and national levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.