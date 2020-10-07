A five-figure grant awarded recently to a Cambria County watershed association is to be used to treat an acid mine drainage source in Gallitzin Township, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials announced Wednesday.
The $50,350 Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grant to the Clearfield Creek Watershed Association was one of 23 such grants worth a total of $4.9 million announced Wednesday by DEP for watershed restoration projects across the state.
The purpose of the grant is to fund the design of a treatment system for the Sand Springs acid mine drainage discharge, according to DEP. Clearfield Creek Watershed Association leaders couldn’t be reached for comment on the grant Wednesday.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a separate press release that the project “should help put an end to decades of pollution from old mines in the Gallitzin area, protecting area water supplies for generations to come.”
Section 319 grants focus on reducing iron, aluminum and acidity pollution associated with energy resource extraction and acid mine drainage, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment pollution associated with agricultural activities, urban stormwater and streambank and shoreline erosion.
These and other such nonpoint sources of pollution – that is, water pollution that doesn’t come from a single specific discharge point, such as a pipe – are responsible for polluting about 95% of the water quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania, according to DEP.
“The Section 319 program tackles the broad challenge of nonpoint source pollution watershed by watershed,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a press release, “supporting partnerships and projects that adhere to data-grounded plans identifying which best practices will reduce the most pollution where, and monitoring outcomes to ensure success.”
Other Section 319 grants of regional significance announced Wednesday include a $86,967 grant to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to develop a plan to identify sources of pollution of Upper Evitts Creek in Cumberland Valley Township, Bedford County, and a $283,871 grant to Indiana County Conservation District to reduce sediment inputs into two creeks near Marion Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.