The Department of Environmental Protection has fined operators of the Mariner East 2 pipeline another $355,000 for violations stemming from 2018 and early 2019 across the state, including in Cambria, Blair and Westmoreland counties.
It’s the latest of more than $13 million in fines Sunoco Pipeline LP has been levied over the past few years on the project.
Violations related to the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline were reported between August 2018 and April 2019 in eight Pennsylvania counties: Berks, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Delaware, Lebanon, Washington and Westmoreland, state officials said.
“Protecting the waters of the Commonwealth is one of the top priorities of DEP and we will continue to hold polluters of those waters accountable,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Sunoco’s horizontal drilling activities resulted in unauthorized discharges of drilling fluids consisting of bentonite clay and water, also known as inadvertent returns, to Piney Creek in Blair County; and tributaries and wetlands connected to Hinckston Run, Stewart Run and Little Conemaugh Creek in Cambria County, among a list of waterways and tributaries.
A bentonite, a muddy clay material mixed with water and used as a drilling lubricant, is classified as a nontoxic substance by the state, and small spills aren’t known for having lasting effects on waterways. But the thick substance can clog aquifers for drinking water wells.
Those “inadvertent return” discharges during site drilling aren’t supposed to be occurring, and the pattern of spills has caught the state – and Mariner East opponents’ attention in recent years, leading to a series of fines and on a few occasions, work stoppage orders.
A tributary to the Conemaugh River downstream from Johns-town also had unauthorized discharges in Westmoreland County over the same period, according to the DEP.
As part of the agreement, DEP has assessed a civil penalty of $355,636 for the violations, which Sunoco has agreed to pay to the Commonwealth. A portion of the civil penalty, $5,912, will be paid to the county conservation districts to reimburse them for their costs incurred during their investigation of the inadvertent returns. The remaining penalty, $349,724, will be paid to the Clean Water Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.