Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials announced Tuesday that they’ve lifted a drought watch for Cambria County and nine other counties.
Twenty more Pennsylvania counties remain on drought watch, and three remain on drought warning.
“Recent rainfall has brought good news for some counties,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a statement. “Other counties are showing improvements, but still have a little ways to go. We ask all water consumers on drought watch and warning to remain mindful and continue to voluntarily reduce their water use a modest amount.”
Drought watch was lifted for Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Erie, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, and Mifflin counties. Most of those counties had been on drought watch since August.
Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties remain on drought watch, and Clinton, McKean and Potter counties remain on drought warning.
Residents of counties on drought watch are asked by DEP to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10% per day. In counties on drought warning, DEP asks residents to reduce their water use further, by 10 to 15% per day. Drought watch, warning and emergency declarations are made by DEP based on stream flow, groundwater level, precipitation and soil moisture data.
