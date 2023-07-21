JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Alice Valenta, a public health dental hygiene practitioner, said oral health is the gateway to a good overall well-being, and that’s why she started Golden Onsite Dental to help provide regular access to dental care.
“Healthy mouth, healthy body,” she said. “I just always stress that.”
She and her team set up on Friday at Greater Johnstown Community YMCA in downtown Johnstown, where they provided exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and X-rays.
This was the second time Golden Onsite Dental visited the center. It served the area previously through the Salvation Army.
Valenta worked for 15 years clinically, and after that, she found her calling in the public health field. She initially started in nursing homes and moved on to working with children, before opening the dental service that assists those who have insurance not accepted by all providers.
Ross Wilson is one of those people. The YMCA custodian has Medicaid and said that there are few dentists in the Johnstown area that accept that coverage. He received a cleaning on Friday while at work, which he appreciated.
“I do love the fact that they came here because it makes it more accessible for other people,” Wilson said.
He commended Golden’s service and the fact that there are virtually no wait times.
“They did an excellent job,” Wilson said.
Cassandra Albus and her family were also thankful that the dental group made the trip from Pittsburgh.
“This is very helpful,” she said.
Albus visited the city YMCA with her husband and three children. She said they haven’t been to a dentist in a little while because of the difficulty finding service.
Her 12-year-old, Samuel Burkett IV, said he was indifferent on the dentist, but he thought it was pretty good that the provider visited Johnstown to lend a hand.
Valenta said she grew up in a rural area and knows firsthand how hard it can be to find access to dental care. That’s another reason why she opened the dental service.
“Pennsylvania is known as a dental desert,” Valenta said.
Dana Bradish, a dental hygiene practitioner who contracts with Valenta, said that she works in a dentist’s office and knows all too well how many people have to be turned away because of their lack of coverage.
“Some people don’t have anywhere to go, so what Alice provides is great,” she said.
Gina Pishinsky, a UPMC dental care manager who also helps Valenta, said she often assists members regarding the struggle to find dental care. She added that those who go without dental care often end up with other health issues.
“There really is a correlation between your oral health and your overall health,” Pishinsky said.
Valenta noted that bad oral hygiene can lead to complications such as heart issues.
The trio were set up in a side room at the YMCA, where they saw patients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and were booked for the entire time period.
Gwen Michaux, YMCA director of membership and marketing, described the service as “a great fit” with what the organization is already doing.
“(It) just kind of proves our mission of trying to provide health and wellness here in Johnstown,” she said.
Golden Onsite Dental is scheduled to be in Johnstown on Aug. 4 and Aug. 29. For more information, call 412-361-9265.
