Crews will begin demolition on the Conrad Building, at 303 Franklin St., on Saturday.
The Franklin Street Bridge, Levergood Street and sections of Vine Street will be closed until the project is completed sometime next week.
Detours will be in place and parking will not be available in that area.
The city of Johnstown is allowing free parking in the Intermodal Transportation Center garage at 316 Vine St. for those affected by the demolition.
