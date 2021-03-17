NORTHERN CAMBRIA – In a gravel lot where a Phillip and Jones Van Heusen shirt factory once stood, Renee Daly reflected Wednesday on how Act 152 funds allowed for the demolition of the blighted building in March 2019.
“We had been here a couple days before,” said Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County. “And you forget the monstrosity of the structure that it was until you’re here and watching the abatement. There had been excitement prior to the day of the actual demolition, but you see the machinery and the number of residents who come out to watch the demolition, and the stories that you heard from people who had worked there.”
Pennsylvania’s Act 152 of 2016 gives counties the opportunity to collect $15 fees on certain types of deeds and mortgages in order to fund the demolition of blighted structures. Cambria County opted to begin collecting fees in 2017.
Daly noted that the former building on Maple Avenue in Northern Cambria was under the ownership of the borough, which had submitted an application for demolition under Act 152 as soon as the county enacted the measure. Working jointly, the county and borough were able to have the necessary money to complete the demolition three years later.
The factory was built in 1930 in response to a growing textile and garment industry, and grew to have as many as 300 workers in the 1960s and ’70s.
Following the factory’s razing, the borough put the lot, and the adjacent Quonset hut, out for bid, with Med-Van Transport submitting the approved bid at $47,000. Improvements have been made on the hut since the factory lot has been cleared out.
“Since putting Act 152 in play, the redevelopment authority has done a great job in working with the communities and authorities, boroughs and townships in taking down blighted property in Cambria County,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said.
“It’s not a silver bullet, but when you take down property, it allows property to go back into taxation. It’s a win for Cambria County, our region and the community.”
Five more blighted Cambria County properties are in the next round of demolition plans:
• 1229 Deveaux St., West Carroll Township;
• 210 Coleman St., Hastings Borough;
• 1237 Main St., Franklin Borough;
• 771 Somerset St., city of Johnstown;
• 219 Gable St., Brownstown Borough.
The authority is anticipating that the work will occur during the spring.
Bam’s Mechanic Shop in Northern Cambria, which had submitted a bid at $31,200 is still expected to perform the demolition.
“These are expenses that the townships and the boroughs aren’t expecting to utilize their general fund,” Daly said. “To be able to come in and say, ‘We will take care of that demolition, we will take care of the process behind that demolition,’ it’s huge for those municipalities.
“It’s one less headache that they don’t have to deal with.”
