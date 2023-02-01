JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Officials in Cambria County gathered at a blighted property in Ferndale Borough on Wednesday to mark the reuse of the property.
The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County Executive Director Renee Daly explained that the demolition of the property through Act 152 was a collaborative effort between the Redevelopment Authority and the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority (CCCRA).
The Redevelopment Authority began demolition of the property at 101 Ferndale Ave. in Ferndale Borough on Wednesday using funds from Act 152 to demolish the property which was donated to the CCCRA.
Through Act 152, a $15 fee has been collected since the program has been enacted in the county on March 1, 2017, from the sale and purchase of properties which is then used for demolitions in the county.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the CCCRA, explained that the property was donated to the authority with the intention of being used only for recreation purposes.
Thomas Kakabar, chairman of the CCCRA, said that the authority tried for years to put out requests for proposals and speak to various recreation businesses but were never able to repurpose the building, which eventually deteriorated beyond ability to be used.
Kakabar described the demolition and potential for the property as a “total rejuvenation.”
“Taking down blight in Cambria County is not a silver bullet, it’s addition by subtraction,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said.
“Seven to 10 properties a year. This is a very good way to have collaboration.
Commissioner Scott Hunt noted that “Act 152 has been really good for our county.” With Commissioner William ‘B.J.’ Smith adding that he was happy to see another blighted building come down.
Since the first demolition using Act 152 funds in July 2018, 37 properties throughout Cambria County – totaling $443,442 – have been demolished.
According to Daly, the Ferndale property is the fourth of five properties on the current contract which was awarded to Leckey Demolition Services.
According to Kitner, the space will initially be used as additional parking next to the trailhead of the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, which is nearby. He noted possibilities are endless for the greenspace, which is located next to the recently added bike lanes.
“This is a huge open space. I mean, we can potentially use it for farmers markets, or maybe the Ferndale jubilee wants to expand out here,” Kitner said.
