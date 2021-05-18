Three incumbents and a political newcomer passed through the Johnstown City Council Democratic Party primary on Tuesday.
Rev. Sylvia King finished as the leader with 873 votes, or 22.9%, according to unofficial results at the Cambria County election website.
“I’m grateful,” King said.
“I truly am grateful and I’m thankful for the public for once again having the confidence in me.”
She was followed by two other current council members – Marie Mock (21.8%) and Ricky Britt (19.2%). First-time candidate Laura Huchel unofficially edged out longtime political veteran David Vitovich, 672 votes to 653, for the fourth and final Democratic spot in the general election.
In the Republican Party primary, Dr. Joseph Taranto, a former councilman, took first with 33.4%, or 519 votes. He was followed by James Stanton Jr. and his wife, former Councilwoman Charlene Stanton, with 28.1% and 27.7%, respectively.
“We want to thank the residents for their support in today’s primary election,” the Stantons said in a joint statement. “We are humbled for the confidence you’ve shown in us. We are one step closer to positive change. We look forward to your continued support in the general election this November, working together with you to improve our city and protecting the interests of you – the residents.”
Mayoral races uncontested
Meanwhile, in the race for mayor, incumbent Frank Janakovic (Democrat) and John DeBartola (Republican) won uncontested primaries. They will now face each other in the general election.
“This is, for most of us, kind of a warm-up for the general election in the fall and we get a lot more serious with our campaigning,” Janakovic said.
Janakovic said he will “continue to emphasize all the good work we’ve been doing, the completion of roads, how the city’s working together, how we’re working towards a new vision for Johnstown, continue to work for jobs and businesses coming to our city, and just moving the city forward in general.”
DeBartola said: “I look forward to running an aggressive campaign for mayor in the fall that will highlight my different vision for the city of Johnstown versus the status quo. I’m looking for a new vision for Johnstown – to resurrect it back to its time of prosperity.”
Both received more than 90% of the vote in their primaries, with the rest going to write-ins.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.