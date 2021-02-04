Over the opposition of almost all Republicans, including the area's two congressmen – John Joyce and Glenn “GT” Thompson – the House of Representatives voted on Thursday to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees.
The resolution passed 230-199 with all Democrats and 11 Republicans voting in favor.
Greene, a freshman Republican from Georgia, was taken off the House Committee on Education & Labor and the Budget Committee due to conduct the Democrats described as threatening, conspiratorial and inflammatory.
“Several Members of Congress – in both political parties – have made reprehensible and false statements, which I condemn,” said Joyce, who represents the state's 13th Congressional District, in a press statement. “Elected officials ultimately are held accountable by those who have entrusted them with their office.
“In Congress, committee assignments for both the majority and the minority parties are decided internally by each party. It is wholly inappropriate for the majority party to trample the rights of the minority party by unilaterally unseating a minority member from his or her committees. This malicious vote, the first in our nation’s history, sets a dangerous precedent that will have lasting negative ramifications on the People’s House.”
Thompson, from the 15th Congressional District, did not respond to a request for a comment.
Greene has made statements and taken other actions that Democrats considered to be supportive of violence against them.
In response to a Facebook comment – “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???," referring to former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, Greene responded “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”
She also liked a comment that stated “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and posted a picture of herself holding a gun next to images of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
Greene responded recently saying she had “teams of people manage my pages” and that some of the posts “did not represent my views.”
She has supported far-right QAnon theories that Clinton is responsible for a series of murders and that several recent mass shootings were “false flags” designed to build support for taking away gun rights. Greene propagated the "Pizzagate" conspiracy that alleged Democratic officials were involved with human trafficking and a child sex ring.
She also suggested that Rothschild-funded laser beams were used to start the 2018 “Camp Fire” California wildfires. In regards to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, she referenced the “so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon,” adding, “It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon.”
During a floor speech on Thursday, Greene blamed “big media companies,” “cancel culture,” “big-tech companies” and people who want to “crucify me in the public square” for misrepresenting her and invoked the “grace of God” in her defense.
She tried to distance herself from previous comments.
Greene said she never mentioned QAnon during her campaign and that there were “words that I said and I regret a few years ago.” The congresswoman said she was “seeing things in the news that didn't make sense to me” and sought out alternate sources of information.
“The problem with that, though, is I was allowed to believe things that weren't true, and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret,” Greene said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.