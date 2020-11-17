Westmont Borough is planning to demolish a blighted house at 152 Tioga St. and improve the ground for potential sale to a business.
Borough Council members said there are already several interested buyers for the property, located at the corner of Tioga Street and Bucknell Avenue, across from The Mound park.
In August, residents brought concerns about the blighted house to the borough council. Resident Leah Spangler brought a brick that had fallen from the house into a neighbor's yard.
The borough this month brought a case against the property owner to a district magistrate.
The property owner, Fay Ann Whitaker, did not show for the hearing and received the maximum fine of $1,000, borough zoning officer Mark Walker said during the borough council's November meeting.
The fine is more than the price she paid for the house from a county judicial tax sale, he said, and the borough is prepared to initiate further fines.
"She (Whitaker) has made the suggestion that she will donate the house to borough," Walker said. "We want to potentially make it green space and put it back on the market. There is private interest in it, to beautify it."
Borough secretary Alex Ashcom said he's heard several people are interested in the property.
"I've heard everything from art studios to event space," he said. "But I'm not sure yet."
Ashcom is applying for a $30,000 State Farm grant to cover the cost of demolishing the property as well as transforming it into green space.
He said contractors so far have quoted him a price of $12,000 for demolition, which would leave a majority of the grant for green space and also a pickleball court and renovated tennis and basketball courts across the street at The Mound park.
"Everybody in the city uses The Mound," Ashcom said. "It's a great place to hang out, and we need to put some more money into it."
If the borough does not obtain the State Farm grant, Ashcom said there are other funding streams to explore.
"We have to deal with this house for the residents," he said. "It would be nice to get this grant, but if not, there are other things in the works without using borough funds to pay for it."
