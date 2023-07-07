PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A conference designed to help those caring for people with dementia will be held on Wednesday at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“Caring for the Dementia Caregiver” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital’s Magovern Conference Center.
The free, half-day conference supplements an online educational series to help caregivers connect with peers and professionals in geriatrics and dementia while learning about the disease. These events are open to the public and are offered as part of the Allegheny Health Network’s Aging Brain Care Program and Dementia Super Network.
Advance registration is available online at events.ahn.org/d/00qr06/.
The online Dementia Caregiver Education series features weekly lectures on different themes from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15.
Registration is on the health system’s page on www.ahn.org.
Caregivers must register for each weekly event.
