Julia Himmel, of Himmel Farms in Carrolltown, delivers a load of sweet corn on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, to their location along Route 219, just south of Carrolltown. Worker Jen Bailey looks on as the corn is being unloaded.
Delivering corn
The Tribune-Democrat
