The Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese will hold its Faith Day June 25 at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton.
Guests can save on all-day ride-and-slide passes at a reduced rate of $20.
A Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. on the park stage. Following the Mass, a diocesan picnic will be held.
Meal tickets are $10 per person and $8 for children. A vegetarian option is available for $9. Dinner tickets must be purchased by June 16 by using the order form in parish bulletins.
