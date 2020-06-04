Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike should be prepared for possible delays beginning Monday at the twin tubes of the Allegheny Tunnel in Somerset County as maintenance-related closures and new traffic patterns go into effect, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced this week.
The westbound tunnel will be closed on June 8-11 and 16, beginning at 8 a.m. each day, meaning that two-way traffic will be moving in the eastbound tunnel. The eastbound tunnel will be closed on June 17, 18 and 22-25, beginning at 8 a.m. each day, meaning that two-way traffic will be moving in the westbound tunnel.
The tunnels are closed each year so crews can safely perform drainage work, replace lights and update cameras.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.