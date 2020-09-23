Johnstown is waiting while Ulta Beauty is still getting ready.
Those who’ve seen the Ulta Beauty sign for months at the Richland Town Center may be wondering whether the highly recognizable national retailer will actually ever open in Johnstown.
“Yes, Ulta is still coming,” said Bob Varner, of Pennswood Commercial Realty.
Varner is the listing broker for the property where Ulta plans to locate.
Originally, Ulta was slated to arrive late summer.
But those plans, announced in late January, changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that followed.
Varner said the 2020 opening of Ulta has been delayed “by six months or so” until 2021.
“All systems are still go. It’s just an agreed-upon delay by both parties – the landlord and tenant. They (Ulta) are still taking the same amount of space in the same location. It was just moved back by six months or so.”
As previously announced in January, Ulta Beauty will move into 10,500-square-feet of space alongside Ross Dress For Less.
Landlord Matt McGill, of McGill Property Group, the Florida-based company that oversees the Richland Town Center, did not return calls about Ulta’s plans.
“Frankly, the delay is all based around COVID-19,” Varner said.
“Most all national tenants are on hold or pushed into 2021.”
On its website, Ulta touts more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 beauty brands across all categories and price points, including its private label Ulta Beauty Collection.
Much like Sephora, a chief rival which has a location inside J.C. Penney, Ulta has continued to grow in recent years, battling for its slice of a growing, nearly $60 billion beauty market.
While many other retailers – Bed Bath & Beyond included – have continued closing stores nationwide, both beauty chains have expanded, adding dozens of locations last year.
Ulta has locations in Altoona and State College. Johnstown is another middle market that is ripe for Ulta’s expansion plan, Varner said.
“It’s untapped for them,” he said. “It makes sense on many fronts for them to be in Johns-town. They still have their sign up there that they are coming, and, yes they are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.