A Delaware County man was jailed after he fled a traffic stop in Johnstown, traveling 70 mph in a 25 mph zone and narrowly avoiding pedestrians, authorities said.
City police charged Dion Jhalil Linton, 26, of Darby, with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, speeding and reckless driving.
According to a criminal complaint, Linton was allegedly speeding north on North Sheridan Street on Thursday and drove away when police tried to stop him.
Police later spotted the vehicle on Daniel Street as it cut over to Meridian Avenue, traveling 70 mph on North Sheridan Street to Laurel Avenue, passing three pedestrians standing on the corner, the complaint said.
Police later found the vehicle, a Ford Taurus, parked at Coopersdale Homes. Police found Linton inside one of the apartments.
Linton said he fled police because he thought he had warrants for his arrest, the complaint said.
Linton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
