A Blairsville-based defense company has been awarded a $69 million contract from the U.S. Army, with some of the work to be done at the company’s Geistown office that is expected to open next month, a company official said.
The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining was awarded a $69 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract last month.
“We will be able to do a lot of different research for the army based on their needs,” Jim Fisher, vice president and chief operating officer, said in a telephone interview.
“This contract allows multiple projects to be awarded to us over the next five years,” he said.
NCDMM is a research, development, engineering and manufacturing firm.
The company has offices in Chambersburg, Franklin County; Huntsville, Alabama; and Youngstown, Ohio.
The contract enables the Department of Defense and other government organizations to use the manufacturing expertise and services of NCDMM, a company news release said.
It is the fourth such contract awarded to NCDMM.
NCDMM is expanding with plans to move into the former Family Video building.
Geistown Borough issued a zoning permit on April 5 after it was approved by the borough’s planning commission.
Brickley Construction Inc., of Portage, is renovating the building.
Rick Truscello, Geistown zoning officer, said the building use and exterior signage are in compliance with borough codes and the business has adequate parking.
The Geistown facility will employ 14 people in engineering, operations and finances, Fisher said.
NCDMM was founded in 2003 and has 45 employees.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.