EBENSBURG – The Johnstown-area man named by Cambria County detectives as the person who beat a Geistown man to death late last year pleaded not guilty on Monday to the charges against him.
John E. Hoffman, 52, formerly of Waterfall Drive, was formally arraigned by videoconference from Cambria County Prison. His attorney, public defender John Lovette, entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
“Yes, sir, I am not guilty of the charges,” Hoffman said when Judge David J. Tulowitzki asked him if he understood what the pleas meant.
Police allege that Hoffman killed 74-year-old Anthony Profaizer and stole his pain pills. Profaizer’s body was found on Nov. 25 in the garage of his home at 609 Sunberry St. in Geistown. He died of blunt-force trauma to the head; Chuck Mahon, deputy coroner, said it appeared that he was struck several times on the right side of the head.
At Hoffman’s preliminary hearing in February, a Cambria County detective said a confidential informant reported that Hoffman made money by selling prescription pain pills for Profaizer; that Hoffman said he “did what he had to do” when Profaizer stopped giving him pills; and that Hoffman confessed to hitting Profaizer with a pipe, stealing his pills and leaving him in his garage.
Hoffman has maintained his innocence. At a court appearance in January, he said, “I didn’t commit this horrible crime, and I have proof.”
Hoffman has been in jail since Jan. 11, the day after he allegedly scuffled with a Ferndale police officer who was questioning him about a stolen Jeep, then tried to get into several moving cars on Ferndale Avenue. He faces charges of aggravated assault, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in connection with that incident.
He was charged on Jan. 23 with killing Profaizer.
Court records indicate Hoffman also has several other active criminal cases against him. He faces charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness on Nov. 8; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 3; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 11.
In the Jan. 3 case, Hoffman was allegedly a passenger in a Ford Fiesta that was stopped by Johnstown police in the parking lot of Dollar General on Main Street. He is accused of giving a false name and date of birth, then admitting his real identity and telling police he was on his way to deliver heroin.
