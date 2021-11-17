EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County jury on Tuesday found a former Pittsburgh man guilty on eight of the 14 charges he was facing over an incident where he allegedly threatened his girlfriend’s family with a knife.
Matthew Scott Gardopee, 47, was found guilty of two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident at a home on Cedar Street in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section.
Gardopee is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Jan. 12.
The verdict was entered after the defense’s case was presented on Tuesday. Gardopee took the stand in his own defense as part of the second day of testimony.
Monday’s proceedings included testimony from members of Gardopee’s then-girlfriend’s family, who testified that on July 2, 2020, Gardopee threatened many of them with a knife after he had a disagreement with his then-girlfriend, threw a knife at her and threatened her and her daughters. The knife Gardopee allegedly threw at her was never recovered, according to testimony on Monday by the former girlfriend and police.
The family members testified that Gardopee then went outside to look for his then-girlfriend’s brother, then threatened her niece with a knife and engaged in a physical altercation with the niece’s fiancé over the knife while the niece went to retrieve her shotgun.
Gardopee, however, testified on Tuesday that he never threw a knife at his girlfriend, to whom he said he was engaged. He told the jury that he had been arguing with his girlfriend and that her brother, who lived on the other side of the duplex that they shared, heard the disagreement and was “causing problems.”
Gardopee said he went outside to talk to the brother and ask him to “keep it down,” as he was upsetting his girlfriend’s daughters, but the brother started to argue.
Gardopee testified that he then felt a tug on his belt loop and a “metallic click” and realized that his girlfriend’s niece’s fiancé had taken his knife from his belt loop.
The fiancé stabbed Gardopee several times, according to his testimony, which caused him to spend about four months in the hospital and another month in a nursing facility for rehabilitative care. According to Gardopee, further surgery is needed to contain his intestines in his stomach.
Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham recalled Detective Brad Christ, who testified that Johnstown police had been called on June 16 and June 19, 2020, for two separate domestic disputes between the couple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.