David Brehm, 12, went hunting with his father on a mentor license Saturday and snagged a buck on his first try.
"When I got him, I was shaking," David said.
Dave Brehm, 40, of Ogle Township, was a first-time visitor to Thomas Smoked Meats in Benscreek business when stopped by to drop off his son's first deer.
The father, who has never downed a deer, was just as excited about the experience as his son was.
"It meant a lot" for him to get the buck, Dave Brehm said.
Saturday was the opening day of the two-week firearms season in Pennsylvania and the first time in years that doe and buck season run concurrently.
This is also the first time residents are adding a Sunday to their available days to hunt.
Adam Thomas said he was seeing a steady stream of customers at Thomas Smoked Meats.
"We're very busy," he said Saturday.
Hunters line up
Throughout the day hunters, lined up outside the shop to drop off their deer to be processed.
Thomas predicted that after it got dark there would be a line down his driveway and more than an hour-long wait while hunters continue to pour in.
His business has been open for more than two decades, and every year when deer season starts residents from all over bring their animals to him.
"People come to expect the quality we produce here," Thomas said.
He estimated that roughly 500 deer – doe and buck – would be left with him and his staff Saturday.
Bob Cotchen, 63, of Richland, is a customer who has returned to Thomas Smoked Meats every year for as long as the shop has been open.
On Saturday, Cotchen dropped off a doe for processing – his 47th deer in his hunting career – and looks to bring a buck in if he harvests one this year.
Although he's a fan of all Thomas's products, he's especially fond of the bologna, pepper sticks and burger.
"They're very efficient, clean, have reasonable prices and they're products are wonderful," Cotchen said.
