We all have holiday decorations that hold personal meaning.
Some ornaments are homemade or linked to memorable experiences. Some remind us of loved ones lost or children now grown.
The Tribune-Democrat wants to share those special memories. Throughout December, we will publish photographs and stories of favorite decorations as submitted by our readers.
Send your “Holiday Memories” with a brief description of why that memory is special to you by email to decorations@tribdem.com or by mail to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0340. Please include a stamped and self-addressed envelope if you would like us to return a photograph to you.
Submissions will be posted at www.tribdem.com/community/holiday_memories.
