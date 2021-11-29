light-up9

A huge crowd in Johnstown's Central Park watch and enjoy the 36-foot animated Christmas tree come to life during the Hometown Christmas Stroll & Light-up Night on Friday, November 19, 2021.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

We all have holiday decorations that hold personal meaning.

Some ornaments are homemade or linked to memorable experiences. Some remind us of loved ones lost or children now grown.

The Tribune-Democrat wants to share those special memories. Throughout December, we will publish photographs and stories of favorite decorations as submitted by our readers.

Send your “Holiday Memories” with a brief description of why that memory is special to you by email to decorations@tribdem.com or by mail to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0340. Please include a stamped and self-addressed envelope if you would like us to return a photograph to you.

Submissions will be posted at www.tribdem.com/community/holiday_memories.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you