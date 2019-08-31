Authorities are expected to decide within 30 days if they will file criminal charges in the incident that killed a pedestrian walking to church on Bedford Street in Geistown on April 19.
Florence L. Noble, 86, of Richland Township, was killed instantly when a westbound 2001 Chevrolet S10 hit her about 12:35 p.m. as she walked to St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church.
Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio said the office has received the state police accident reconstruction report.
“I’m thinking that within 30 days we’ll complete our investigation and analysis,” Persio said.
The name of the male driver has not been released. Authorities earlier said there was no sign that drugs or alcohol were involved in the fatal crash.
Noble had parked her car across the street near St. John’s Cemetery and was crossing the street within the crosswalk at the time, authorities said.
