JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John DeBartola and Joseph Taranto have announced their bids for the Republican nominations for Cambria County commissioner.
“Our underlying belief is that as elected representatives we are the servants of the people. To carry on with our record, we will continue to fight against corruption and waste. Everything we do will be to make the lives of the people in our county better,” the pair said in a press release.
The pair pledge transparency during their term if elected and to not raise taxes and fees.
“The county is still in debt, despite the claims made by the incumbent commissioners. Continuing to overspend is going to force a reassessment,” they said.
“As commissioners, we will overhaul the services provided by the county. In doing so, we will see that they are streamlined and effective offering services on par with or better than other areas, not lagging far behind,” the release said.
Taranto has served on a number of boards in Cambria County, including the Johnstown Housing Authority and the Shade Tree Commission. He also spent time as a councilman for the city of Johnstown.
He and his wife, Saki, have six children and reside in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
DeBartola resides in the Walnut Grove section of Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.