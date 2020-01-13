Cambria County officials said on Monday that a Jackson Township woman apparently shot and killed her ex-husband inside their rural Dishong Mountain Road home, then took her own life.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that Jackson Township police were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. Monday to a house in the 300 block of Dishong Mountain Road, where they found Brittany Dill, 33, and Lee Dill, also 33, dead in a first-floor bedroom.
Lees said that Lee Dill died of a single gunshot wound to the head and that Brittany Dill died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Autopsies performed on Monday at ForensicDx in Windber confirmed that the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, Lees said.
Lees and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer both said during Monday’s press conference that there was no evidence that a struggle preceded the deaths. Lees said that the evidence indicates that Lee Dill was shot in his sleep.
Jackson Township Police Department Chief Phil Vaught said that his department had never before been called to the Dills’ Dishong Mountain Road address.
“We had no prior incidents with either party,” Vaught said.
Neugebauer said that the Dills were married in 2012 and that their divorce was finalized in 2019, but that he has been told that they were still living together after the divorce. There was a for-sale sign in the front yard of the house on Monday morning. Neugebauer said that the house appeared to have been “mostly cleaned out,” with many of the rooms bare of furniture.
“It looked to me like they were getting ready to move out,” Neugebauer said.
Lee Dill was a volunteer firefighter with West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company.
“From what I understand,” Neugebauer said, “he was really well-liked within his department, and he will be missed.”
Vaught emphasized that the deaths were the result of an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public.
Lees, Neugebauer and Vaught each thanked the police officers and other law enforcement officials who investigated the deaths and the volunteer firefighters who directed traffic at the scene while the investigation was ongoing.
Lee Dill’s death was Cambria County’s first homicide of 2020, Lees said.
