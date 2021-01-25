The death of a Philadelphia man, whose body was found Thursday along a road in Indiana County, has been ruled a homicide and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest, state police in Indiana said.
The body of Dashawn Cornellius Green-Brewster, 27, who had been living in Johnstown, was found along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township.
His mother had reported Green-Brewster to the Johnstown Police Department as missing on Jan. 19. He was originally from Philadelphia and had been staying in Johnstown, city police Detective Mark Britton said.
Britton would not say how Green-Brewster was killed.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) worker found the body while inspecting a nearby drain along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road.
The Troop A Major Case Team, Indiana County coroner’s office and Johnstown police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A, Indiana Station, at 724-357-1960.
Anonymous tips may also be reported to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free hotline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.