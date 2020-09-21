An investigation into the death of a Cresson teenager whose body was dropped off at a Portage ambulance station July 31 remains ongoing, awaiting results on evidence removed from the vehicle she traveled in that day, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
Investigators are still awaiting test results from state police Troop A’s Greensburg-based crime lab, he said Monday.
“The regional lab handles evidence from a large portion of our state – whether it’s evidence from state police or local departments – so sometimes it can take months or longer to get results,” he said. “But we know they are going to do it right.”
Investigators have said Sierra Nihart, 15, was killed in an incident involving a vehicle in late July and an investigation has been underway since to determine if the former Blacklick Valley junior high student’s death was the result of an accident or a crime.
The teen was apparently traveling inside a Jeep Liberty near a Portage Township wind farm on Turbine Road earlier that day.
Just after 4 p.m., someone brought the teen, who was already deceased, to the Portage Area Ambulance Station and dropped her off, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said at the time.
Lees said an autopsy showed Nihart sustained fatal blunt force trauma to the upper torso.
But the coroner said he is also continuing to await lab results before ruling on the manner of death.
Lees’ office, the District Attorneys Office, Pennsylvania state police and its forensic crime team are all partnering in the investigation.
