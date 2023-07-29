PITTSBURGH – The sooner someone facing a dementia diagnosis begins plans for their future care and financial decisions, the better it will be for those they love, experts say.
“Have the conversation,” said Martha Mannix, clinical associate professor of law at University of Pittsburgh Law School.
“Even more important than the legal documents is having that conversation,” Mannix said during a conference for caregivers of people with dementia in Pittsburgh earlier this month. “Who do they want to be with? How would they like to spend the time? Try to put themselves in the person’s shoes. It’s a continuing conversion.”
Then get the legal documents and define the future care, she continued, explaining that the documents’ provisions do not become effective until the individual is unable to make his or her own decisions.
Having the documents in place can help prevent the individual being place in guardianship by the court, Mannix said at the Allegheny Health Network’s Aging Brain Care conference at Allegheny General Hospital.
If the individual has no advance healthcare directives, the family or caregivers must apply to the court for guardianship if incapacity can be proven. When granted, the court appoints a decision-maker, taking away the individual’s ability to make decisions – either in whole or in part, Mannix told the caregivers.
The court oversight continues throughout the individual’s life.
Advanced directives, such as a living will, health care power of attorney and financial power of attorney allow those facing dementia to make their own decisions while they still have the capacity, she said.
Family members and potential caregivers should encourage their loved-ones to take the action.
“This is not something for old people,” Mannix said. “This is for young people. If you are a caregiver you should be thinking about yourself. Guardianship takes away people’s rights.”
An advanced health care directive can include both a living will, which makes known what end-of-life care the individual wants, and a health care power of attorney, which assigns an agent to carry out the individual’s wishes when making health care decisions. It should outline goals and values on which to base the decisions.
It does not take away the individual’s rights to make those decisions, Mannix said. It can cover a broad range of medical decisions or it can be narrow and limit the types of decisions.
The documents can be revoked anytime, but they don’t expire until the individual dies.
Agents don’t become personally responsible for any of the individuals’ debts.
Mannix said careful consideration should be used in choosing the agent, which can be a family member or other trusted person. The agent should be capable and have a good relationship with the individual.
“They should be willing to work with the medical bureaucracies. That’s really a big thing,” she said.
More than one person, acting together can serve as an agent. Mannix said to consider naming some alternatives in case the original agent becomes unavailable or no longer wants the responsibility.
A financial power of attorney is similar.
The document names an agent. It does not take away the individual’s decision-making ability, it ends with death and can be revised anytime.
It can include handling of money, checks, deposits, property sales and pursuing legal action. But changing beneficiaries of insurance or making gifts requires specific instructions.
Mannix said the agent selected should be someone who understands the individual’s feelings and point-of-view and trusted to respect the individual’s wishes. The agent should be good at handling his or her own finances.
“Financial management becomes very important when it comes to where you are going to stay,” Mannix said.
While she said several online sources for living wills and medical power of attorney documents provide all most people need without hiring a lawyer, a financial power of attorney should be completed by an attorney familiar with elder law.
