JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Until recently, medical treatments for dementia have been elusive, although there are some pharmaceutical regimens for symptoms.
“They help to make the memory function better, but it does not slow the process,” Dr. Nicholas Lanciano said in a telephone interview from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
In 2021, aducanumab, with the brand name Aduhelm, became the first Food and Drug Administration-approved drug shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the early stages.
“For the first time, we have a drug that slows the progression instead of just treating the symptoms,” Sara Murphy, vice president for programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, told those attending the Pittsburgh conference.
Lecanemab, with the brand name Leqembi, was approved earlier this year, and donanemab has been in clinical trials and is expected to be approved by the end of the year.
All three target a protein called amyloid that is found in the brain and associated with Alzheimer’s, Murphy said. Each would need to be started in the early stages of Alzheimer’s to be effective, and the long-term benefits – such as increased life span – are still not known.
And all are very expensive, with limited insurance coverage. Aduhelm costs nearly $5,000 a month and Leqembi is more than $2,000 a month.
Both of the approved drugs include a significant risk of potentially fatal brain swelling, called edema. Lanciano put the risk for edema from Aduhelm at about 30% but most cases are mild.
Conemaugh Memorial has not had any patients try the new options.
“We haven’t been able to get any patients on it because of the cost or other factors,” Lanciano said. “It does seem like it slows the disease. The question is the risk/benefit.”
Lanciano does say the new drugs are promising.
“There is hope that it doesn’t seem like we have had in the past,” he said. “Each generation of these drugs gets a little better. I think that there’s hope on the horizon that there will be better, safer drugs. With more drugs coming, it drives the price down.”
There are currently about 140 different therapies for Alzheimer’s in clinical trials, Murphy told the caregivers in Pittsburgh.
The neurology clinic at Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave., is the local mission control for dementia disorders.
Although Lanciano says most primary care physicians are up to handling dementia diagnosis and care, the specialty clinic can provide an array of information from national and regional resources, along with connections to the local Alzheimer’s support group.
The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Conemaugh East Hills.
“They have programs every month with information for caregivers,” Lanciano said in a telephone interview. “Patients can come, too. It’s not limited to Alzheimer’s. Anyone who is a caregiver for someone with dementia is welcome.”
The support group is affiliated with the Laurel Highlands Alzheimer’s Foundation, which is a chapter of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Although Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, the term describes an umbrella of conditions.
“It is not part of the normal aging process,” Weinberg said earlier this month at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh during a conference for caregivers of people with dementia.
Signals that someone might develop dementia include subjective cognitive impairment and mild cognitive impairment, Weinberg said.
Subjective impairment may be noticed by the individual and those close to him or her, but it does not yet affect cognitive test scores. Mild cognitive impairment shows up on the tests but the individual is able to function normally, but with greater effort, she said.
Neither condition, necessarily, leads to dementia, but those with cognitive impairment later get dementia at higher rates than other people.
Weinberg listed some of the other common types of dementia.
Vascular dementia is caused by a series of small strokes and is the second most common cause of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease in people over age 65.
Frontotemporal dementia is associated with shrinkage of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.
Lewy body dementia happens when abnormal structures, called Lewy bodies, build up in areas of the brain. Symptoms may also include changes in alertness and attention, hallucinations, problems with movement and posture, muscle stiffness and confusion.
Parkinson’s disease with dementia eventually affects 50-80% of people with Parkinson’s disease, but the time of onset varies greatly.
Mixed dementia includes processes of both Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.
Lanciano said mixed dementia is what most of his patients have.
All types of dementia are progressive, causing more memory loss and loss of function as they progress. All are considered incurable, Lanciano said.
Not all memory loss is dementia, he stressed. Age-related forgetfulness is normal for most people.
“Mostly, it’s lack of focus,” he said.
Lanciano gives several examples of signs that memory loss may need more attention.
• When someone continues to repeat questions that have already been answered.
• When they can’t remember details of the conversation they just had.
• If they get lost on the way to a familiar place.
“These are signs that this might be something more serious and it needs to be evaluated,” he said.
Diagnosis begins with a complete medical history, review of all medications and screening for depression and mood disorders, Allegheny Health Network neurologist Dr. Alison O’Donnell said during the conference.
Depression, delirium, mood disorders and some medications can cause temporary dementia symptoms and must be ruled out, she explained.
Those steps are followed up with a physical exam, including a neurological exam, cognitive tests and behavioral tests with expert evaluation. A spinal tap or brain image may be suggested in some cases, O’Donnell said.
Lanciano uses a cognitive test that is available online and he recommends it for anyone worried about dementia.
Self-Administered Gerocognitive Examination, or SAGE test, was developed by Dr. Douglas Schaare, clinical professor of neurology at Ohio State University. The test can be downloaded from the Ohio State website, printed and filled out. The results must be analyzed by a physician.
The link is wexnermedical.osu.edu/brain-spine-neuro/memory-disorders/sage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.