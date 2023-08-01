JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As dementia progresses, close family members can become strangers who exhibit frustrating behavior, including stubbornness and aggression.
Caregivers are often beside themselves as they try to understand the changes while providing for their loved one’s needs.
“It’s hard to see someone go through it,” said elder care adviser Eileen Graham, of Johnstown. “It’s on a level of being maddening.”
People with dementia are often expressing frustration with not being able to communicate or understand their environment.
“You can’t argue with somebody with dementia,” Graham said. “You learn to go into their world and not pull them into your world.”
Amy Kowinsky, of Pittsburgh-based Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, says caregivers need to embrace a “new way of thinking.”
“Instead of talking about behavior, talk about distressed reaction,” she said during a conference for caregivers of people with dementia earlier this month at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“This is actually good news,” she said. “If you can change what they are reacting to, you can change the reaction.”
The person is usually reacting to an unmet need, such as pain, hunger, cold or having to go to the bathroom.
“They may not be aware they have that need, or they may not be able to express that need,” Kowinsky said. “Know their habits. It takes a little detective work.”
At Laurel View Village in Davidsville, activities coordinator Ann Werner calls it validation.
“It’s a need that is not being met,” Werner said. “Find that need and validate that resident. That resident is going to trust you.”
She said that people with dementia sometimes become fixated on something such as a desire to talk to his or her mother – even though the parent died years ago.
“Instead of telling them she’s at the store, talk about Mom,” Werner said, suggesting that the caregiver ask about favorite memories of the parent.
“Get where they are at and meet them at that need,” she said. “It’s really not about their mother. It’s a feeling they are not able to express.”
Dementia also impacts a person’s self-esteem by interfering with the need to be needed, Kowinsky said, giving the example that the person is often being moved around instead of moving themselves.
“They are used to making choices,” she said. “What changes is the person’s abilities, not their needs.”
She suggested encouraging someone who was used to cleaning to clean alongside the caregiver doing housework. If he or she is telling the same story for the umpteenth time, just listen again and don’t correct the details.
“People will forget what you do; people will forget what you say; but they never will forget how you make them feel,” Kowinsky said.
When she hears a family member say that their father only wants to watch TV, Kowinsky suggests inviting him to do something he has enjoyed in his life.
“He needs your help to think of other things he may want to be doing,” she said.
Laurel View has music and art programs geared toward residents with dementia. Both are supported by a grant from the 1889 Foundation in Johnstown.
With Music and Memory, each participating resident has a personalized playlist of music developed by observing his or her response, program coordinator April Coval said. The individualized music has been shown to improve verbalization and help improve appetite.
With Opening Minds Through Art, participants follow step-by-step instructions through the 15-week program to create a piece of artwork to be exhibited in the home.
“We see progress from the first week,” Werner said. “With somebody who can’t hold a conversation, it’s hard to believe that (artwork) came from that person.”
When dealing with difficult behavior, Kowinsky understands that it is hard for caregivers not to get frustrated.
“Find ways to agree,” she said. “Take a breath. Take control. What are your non-verbal messages? Back off the task, then come back to it. Give the person space. Speak calmly. Remind yourself they are not doing it on purpose.”
Caregivers need to take care of themselves in order to be there for their loved ones, the experts agreed.
Deanna Page, Kowinsky's colleague at the SeniorCare network, suggests regularly finding respite care for family members living at home to allow caregivers a short break.
“Take off the caregiver hat,” she said. “It’s really, really hard to take your brain off of them while you’re away but that really helps. You cannot expect someone to take care of someone full-time without a break.”
On a daily basis, she suggested some popular relaxation activities, including getting into nature, golfing, hiking, bike riding, getting a massage or spending time with friends.
“Know you can’t control everything,” Page said. “You can’t fix everything. You can’t do everything. You can’t control other people. You can’t please everyone.
“You can be a strong advocate. You can get and accept help. You can adapt skills and learn new ones. You can be resilient, and you can take time for yourself.”
