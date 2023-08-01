JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tracy Hanley and her sister Amy Henderson first noticed their mother’s memory issues 12 years ago during a family vacation in Mexico.
Elaine DePolo had gotten lost going to the bathroom in the resort dining room and was brought back to the table by a staff member.
On the same trip, DePolo couldn’t find a document she needed to return to the U.S.
“She insisted she didn’t have it, but it was in her purse,” Henderson said during an interview at Arbutus Park Manor in Richland.
DePolo and her husband, Phillip, were living in a cottage on the campus of what was then Church of the Brethren Home in Windber. Phillip DePolo had retired after a career at Windber Area High School that included teaching and serving as athletic director.
Through the ensuing years, Hanley said, it was not always obvious how much her mother’s memory was failing. Throughout her life, Elaine DePolo had a history of embellishing her conversations.
“This was my mom: If she didn’t know the answer to something, she made it up,” Hanley said. “Even when she was pretty bad, it took people 20 or 30 minutes to notice something was wrong.”
Elaine DePolo had retired as a nurse at Windber Medical Center, now Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, where Hanley now works, also as a registered nurse.
When Phillip DePolo died in March 2022, Hanley, Henderson and their sister Shaley Klepfer soon realized their father had been shielding his daughters from the full reality of Elaine DePolo’s dementia.
“We were just too close to it to recognize it,” Hanley said. “At first, I was getting mad at her. I know people get age-related memory loss, but this was more than that.”
Henderson would call from her home in North Carolina and, sometimes, her mother seemed fine. But she learned the truth with follow-up calls to Hanley or another family member in Windber.
The sisters wanted to help their mother remain in the Windber Woods cottage, but soon realized it would take around-the-clock help.
“I was in the shower, and she was halfway down the street when I got out,” Henderson recalled. “She was going to see her mom and dad.”
“Pap’s been dead for 40 years,” Hanley chimed in.
“We’d drive her down to Mine 40," where Elaine DePolo grew up, "and we showed her another family was in that house,” Hanley said. “But she still wanted to go see them.”
“She was living in 1950,” Henderson added.
They were interviewing for home health workers, but DePolo’s altered personality became an obstacle.
“She didn’t want anybody in the house,” Henderson said.
DePolo was admitted to Indiana Regional Medical Center’s psychiatric unit in May 2022, where she was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – the most common form of dementia.
While DePolo remained in the Indiana hospital, the family was desperately looking for a suitable long-term facility. They quickly learned that her medical condition was beyond the scope of personal care or assisted living homes.
They got a call from Arbutus Park Manor’s assistant nursing director, Patricia Shaffer.
“She called and I was never more thankful in my life,” Hanley said. “She said they could care for her. They have kept their promise.”
“Mom has come a long way. She’s happy, content and safe,” Henderson said.
“She’s clean every day,” Hanley added.
“She’s made friends,” Henderson jumped back in.
Both women applauded the Arbutus staff – especially those working in the facility’s Crossroads memory care unit.
“I don’t know how they do it,” Hanley said.
“They are always kind and compassionate,” Henderson chimed in. “They treat her like their own.”
The social aspect of gathering with other residents and taking part in activities has proven beneficial for DePolo, who was described by her daughters as a “social butterfly.”
“She was always talking to people,” Henderson said. “Mom would chat, chat, chat, but Dad was not, like, a big talker. ... I think what kept her going was she had friends she walked with every day.”
Elaine DePolo and her husband would go every day to the Windber hospital's HealthStyles fitness center to walk and use the stationary bicycles. That all came to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, cutting DePolo off from her remaining outlets.
Although her conversations now are not always based in reality – DePolo told The Tribune-Democrat that she was thinking about retiring from the Windber hospital, saying, “I’m getting tired of them and they are tired of me” – she obviously enjoys the interaction.
Her daughters admit they don’t know what’s next for DePolo.
“We’ll just see where the journey takes us,” Henderson said.
“All we want for her is for her to be safe and happy,” Hanley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.