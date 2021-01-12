Laurel Auto Group owner Matthew Smith

Laurel Auto Group owner Matthew Smith wears one of Ford’s new PPE masks that the company delivered to their Windber dealership. Tuesday was Ford’s Distribution Day of the masks, where two local charities – Cambria Regional Chamber and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A – will receive the 4,500 masks to split between the two groups to hand out to citizens.

 By Todd Berkey
The Laurel Auto Group distributed boxes containing several thousand Ford-produced disposable face masks to the region’s state police.

Trooper Steve Limani, spokesman for Pennsylvania State Police Troop A including all of Somerset County, said the department was honored to receive the masks. 

“It’s a pleasure to be thought of during this pandemic. The department has given us a couple masks, but we use them so much,” he said.  

Laurel Auto Group owner Matthew Smith presented the masks at the Ford and Lincoln dealership in Windber.

Smith also donated masks to the Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce to distribute to its business members.

