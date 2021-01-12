The Laurel Auto Group distributed boxes containing several thousand Ford-produced disposable face masks to the region’s state police.
Trooper Steve Limani, spokesman for Pennsylvania State Police Troop A including all of Somerset County, said the department was honored to receive the masks.
“It’s a pleasure to be thought of during this pandemic. The department has given us a couple masks, but we use them so much,” he said.
Laurel Auto Group owner Matthew Smith presented the masks at the Ford and Lincoln dealership in Windber.
Smith also donated masks to the Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce to distribute to its business members.
