The former president and owner of Pittsburgh-based Levin Furniture, Robert Levin, came out of retirement to save Levin and Wolf Furniture stores from going out of business, according to a company press release.
Levin reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture through a court restructuring of the parent company, Art Van Furniture LLC.
The chain of Pennsylvania and Ohio furniture stores was sold in 2017 to Michigan-based Art Van Furniture, which has since cited a difficult retail environment as reason for slating store closures.
However, as an alternative to closing Pennsylvania and Ohio stores, Art Van Furniture sold them to Levin, and they will remain open.
Levin said he’s looking forward to keeping Wolf Furniture’s Scalp Avenue store open for decades to come.
“Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture are two of the oldest furniture retailers in our industry, with the Johnstown Wolf store being a staple in the community for more than 50 years,” Levin said.
“That’s an incredible history and great group of employees who have supported the Wolf family name all these years.
“Pending court approval, we’re looking forward to continuing the company’s history for another 50 years and beyond.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.