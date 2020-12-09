Operations will carry on as usual at Berkley Hills Golf Course with the City of Johnstown having, earlier this week, finalized an agreement for Royal Berkshire to continue managing the property.
The four-year deal retroactively includes 2020 and will run through the end of 2023.
Royal Berkshire can pick up a five-year extension that would take the contract through 2028, which, at this time, the company expects to do.
Financial terms remain mostly the same with the company paying $30,000 annually – plus a 5% surcharge on green fees – to lease the city-owned course in Upper Yoder Township.
Money used for upgrades can be deducted from the annual lease, although that amount is now capped at $12,000 annually, as opposed to the past when Royal Berkshire could get reimbursed up to the full $30,000 for capital improvements.
“This agreement allows the golf course to continue as a regional asset and solidifies the city’s relationship with Royal Berkshire in a way that benefits the city and our resident golfers for the long-term,” interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said.
Royal Berkshire, which took over operations after an agreement was reached in late 2014, planned to pick up the option on its original contract in 2019, thus beginning an extension in 2020.
But, in July 2019, City Council gave then-City Manager George Hayfield approval to solicit bids for the sale, long-term lease or operations of the course that has been revenue-neutral at best for Johnstown in recent years. At the time, council was looking to sell off assets in an attempt to stabilize its financial situation in preparation for leaving Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
No deals materialized from that process, while the city and Royal Berkshire remained in legal discussions.
Royal Berkshire wanted to maintain the long-term deal after making investments over the past few years, including putting approximately $50,000 into upgrading the clubhouse and entering into golf cart lease agreements that cost about $25,000 annually.
“That’s all we ever wanted,” Royal Berkshire President Derek Hayes said. “We weren’t trying to get anything new out of this. We made some decisions in our first couple of years there under the assumption that we would be able to stay through 2028 – if we wanted – to try to recoup some stuff.
“Some equipment leases and what we did were all tied into that game plan.”
Hayes said his company is poised to make a profit for the first time since taking over operations.
“Believe it or not, with all that’s going on with COVID this year, I think we might actually turn our first profit, just due to the fact that we’ve had a large influx of new golfers come to the course this year – people that maybe never played before, a lot of kids that maybe had their baseball or football summer season canceled, so they decided they would take up golf,” Hayes said. “Just the outdoor activity brought some new people to the game this year. If we can keep them going forward that would be beneficial.”
