The Department of Transportation and rail line operator Norfolk Southern have reached a deal to add a second round-trip passenger train through Johnstown.
Approximately $20 million will be spent to upgrade the line in Johnstown and Portage for Amtrak to add another set of daily stops – part of a $200 million project to keeps passenger and freight trains moving on-time through the corridor, plans show.
That work could begin by early 2023 to enable the expanded service to launch by late 2025, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“Rail is critical in Pennsylvania, and I’m pleased that we’re moving quickly to deliver these long-needed improvements,” Wolf said.
Wolf cited the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Pennsylvania’s “strong state-funding position” for making it possible.
Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian now travels round trip between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg once daily on a route that continues to New York City.
Project advocates, including state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, have been pushing for additional Johnstown stops for years – even after preliminary discussions three years ago suggested the price tag was out of reach and Norfolk Southern wouldn’t agree to the proposal.
“It’s a big step forward that Norfolk came to the table and agreed to this. For a long time, a lot of people were saying this would never happen,” said Langerholc, the now Senate Transportation chairman.
Langerholc has viewed the project as a priority since he was elected to office in late 2016.
With expanded Amtrak service, travelers will now be able to head east or west to other cities, including Pittsburgh, and return the same day, making rail an improved option for business and recreational travelers, he said in a telephone interview Monday.
Amtrak’s trains share space with a steady stream of freight trains that travel the country daily delivering goods. To expand passenger service, more than $200 million in rail upgrades are needed, state officials said.
That apparently will include work in Johnstown and the Portage area.
At a cost of more than $9.5 million, needed work includes the development of a crossover that would allow trains to quickly switch tracks west of the Brownstown curve.
A section of main line in the same corridor may also need relocated, a final report shows.
For an additionally $8 million or so, a separate crossover is needed on a section between Portage and Cassandra that also needs an additional access road for the construction of a new signal.
The project’s chances got a big boost last year after the Biden administration made rail investments a key component to the now-enacted infrastructure bill.
In a release to media, PennDOT said it would redirect state Multimodal Transportation Fund dollars to help cover the project’s needs.
Langerholc credited a bipartisan group of project partners “across all levels” in Pennsylvania for working together to carry the project forward, including Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger’s office.
As planned, a final agreement with Norfolk Southern should be hammered out by the end of the year, state officials said.
Norfolk Southern officials said the public-private partnership could be an example for others to follow.
“This is an excellent example of the positive solutions that government and business can engineer by working side-by-side toward the same goal. Together, we are able to expand passenger rail access, while preserving a critical artery of our nation’s supply chain,” said Norfolk Southern Chief Strategy Officer Mike McClellan. “This truly is a model for future public-private rail agreements.”
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, praised the news following Monday’s announcement.
“The railroad has a rich history in our region, and I’m hopeful this major investment will keep that history going forward – and offer new opportunities for businesses and industry in our region,” he said.
Additional upgrades are being eyed alongside the tracks.
PennDOT officials indicated additional funding will be sought for additional federal funds to support station and platform improvements along the route.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
