JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Across Cambria County, the number of fatal drug overdoses didn't change much from 2021 to 2022, data show.
But the scenes of those overdoses told a different story, Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar said.
After years of documenting items such as syringes, cooking spoons and stamp bags, the evidence now shows a growing trend of drugs instead being cut, crushed and "snorted," he said.
Cambria County's data showed that nearly one in five overdose deaths in 2022 were attributed to a mix of fentanyl and an emerging drug in the region – a dangerous animal tranquilizer called xylazine that's being mixed into powder and pills.
"The drugs might be different," Hribar said, but the results of using them weren't.
If anything, the mix of fentanyl and xylazine is making the risks "more dangerous," Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Because xylazine isn't an opioid, the overdose reversal drug naloxone, known under the brand name Narcan, won't reverse its respiratory system-depressing effects, he said.
"The general public needs to be aware of this issue," Lees said, "because it's killing people."
Numbers dip, risks up
Last year, 88 men and women died from fatal overdoses in Cambria County, down by six from a record-tying mark of 94 in 2021, figures provided by the coroner's office show.
However, at least 16 of those 88 people, or about 18%, were killed by a combination of fentanyl and xylazine – an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin and an animal tranquilizer sometimes called "tranq" on the streets, respectively.
By comparison, the county had just one death caused by that blend in 2019.
Somerset County, meanwhile, saw an even higher rate of overdose deaths involving xylazine in 2022. Lab results showed that nine of the county's 30 fatal overdose victims last year, or 30%, had the drug in their system, Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said.
Somerset's total of overdose deaths was up by eight from 22 in 2021.
"A lot of it seems to be connected to the meth use here," Swank said. "They think they are doing meth ... but they're getting fentanyl or xylazine."
Lees' data showed that cocaine also continues to be mixed with drugs such as fentanyl – and now xylazine.
In Cambria County, 37 of the year's 88 deaths involved a mix of drugs that included cocaine and fentanyl, continuing a troubling trend that has been present for several years.
"The idea that you're not going to overdose if you snort the drug" instead of injecting it, Lees said, "... it's flat-out wrong, and the numbers prove it."
'Zombie drug'
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a safety alert earlier this year warning that 7% of the counterfeit fentanyl pills and 23% of the fentanyl powder it seized in 2022 contained xylazine.
Office of National Drug Control Policy officials in the Biden administration said they plan to seek funding to combat the xylazine threat, develop an antidote and educate the public through the 2024 fiscal budget.
Veterinarians have been able to administer the drug as a tranquilizer for horses and other large animals since 1972.
But because xylazine is cheap, dealers are cutting the cheap sedative and muscle relaxant into other drugs for a longer-lasting high, the DEA said in a joint intelligence report this fall.
The drug is dangerous enough on its own because it depresses the respiratory system and can cause deep, flesh-rotting wounds that can lead to amputations. The complication earned xylazine the nickname "zombie drug."
Yet when mixed with fentanyl, xylazine is far more dangerous, Lees said.
That's because regardless of whether someone is injecting the drug or snorting it, naloxone is far less likely to revive a person after an overdose because xylazine isn't an opioid.
The issue is frightening, the Lees said. The region's number of fatal overdoses continues to rise, even with naloxone preventing many deaths.
According to the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, which distributes the opioid antidote to law-enforcement agencies, responders saved 112 lives in 2022 by administering 130 doses of Narcan. That doesn't include the number of people who revived friends and loved ones on their own.
"This isn't a numbers game," Lees said. "These are human lives we're talking about."
'Get them help'
Local officials are encouraging those who insist on using drugs to continue stocking up on naloxone – and to use it when an overdose occurs.
State Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs officials told The Tribune-Democrat that a new law will soon allow officials to make xylazine-testing strips available to advocacy groups.
While drug preferences continue to evolve, the message remains the same for those struggling with substance abuse disorder, Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program Director Fred Oliveros said – that there's help available.
Whether someone is seeking medication-assisted treatment such as methadone or vivitrol, or a stay at a drug treatment center, “they can call us and we can get them the help,” Oliveros said.
The Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program is just one of a comprehensive list of groups – including those in the health care, education, treatment and law enforcement fields – that have been partnering as the Cambria County Drug Coalition to tackle the area’s drug program.
The program – which has funding sources to help people without health care cover the costs of those programs – is reachable at 814-536-5388.
Oliveros said his office can also help people who do have health insurance find treatment through their own coverage.
The program's website, www.cambriadrugandalcohol.com, offers a comprehensive list of support programs and facilities in one location. The site includes an interactive map of facilities locally and across the state that can provide help, Oliveros said.
"We want people to know there are services available, regardless of the substance they are dealing with," he said.
