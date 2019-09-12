Municipalities and organizations considering several competitive state grant programs should be aware of deadlines for applications approaching this month and into October.
State Rep. Frank Burns said any government, nonprofit or other entities eligible to apply for available grants can contact his in-house grant writer, Brittany Blackham, at 814-736-7339.
On Sept. 20, grant applications are due for PennDOT’s Capital Assistance Program Transit Grants, which are for coordination of services for seniors and individuals with disabilities, such as county transit authorities and shared-ride programs through purchase of new wheelchair-accessible small transit vehicles.
Applications for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s 2019 County Jail-Based Medication Assisted Treatment are due Oct. 4.
This grant is for all counties on behalf of county jails and work release centers to establish or expand a jail-based substance treatment program, with priority given to non-Vivitrol treatment programs.
The commission’s 2019 Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction grant for adult and youth programs will accept applications until Oct. 7 from nonprofit organizations seeking research-based or evidence-based approaches to prevention, intervention, training, treatment and educations to adults, youths and their families to combat opioid overdoses.
On Oct. 18, applications are due for the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority’s Community Revitalization Fund. Municipalities, including counties, redevelopment authorities, for-profit entities, nonprofit organizations, economic development programs and neighborhood improvement districts can apply for these funds to put toward new construction or rehabilitation of mixed-use development projects, which combine residential and retail or commercial space in the same building.
