More than 120 potential candidates from throughout Cambria and Somerset counties might make it onto the upcoming general election ballot as write-ins.
There are upwards of 50 in Cambria and more than 70 in Somerset.
Both election offices have sent notifications to write-in winners.
In Cambria, they have until July 15 to accept or decline the ballot spots.
Somerset set a first deadline of July 9, after which a second letter will be sent to anybody who has not responded.
“I would say that’s about average,” Tina Pritts, director of elections for Somerset County, said. “It might be a little higher this year. It seems like we did not receive as many candidates that filed petitions this year. … Some of the candidates did not want to file petitions because of the COVID and the lockdown. They did not feel comfortable going door to door asking for signatures.”
The individuals were written in for local races, such as municipal governments and school boards.
“A lot of the ones that did the write-ins are for inspector of elections, judge of elections,” Mary Ann Dillon, Cambria County’s new elections director, said. “It’s just that people just tried to get the opposite nomination. Like, if they ran for mayor, if they were on the Dems, they tried to get the Republican nomination if nobody was on the ballot.”
To be eligible, an individual needed to get write-ins equal to or more than the number of petition signatures required to be placed onto the primary ballot. And they needed to be the highest vote-getters.
Pennsylvania does not have universal deadlines for completing the write-in process.
“We probably have received half back so far,” Dillon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.