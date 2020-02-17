The deadline is Saturday for submitting nominations for the YWCA Greater Johnstown’s annual Tribute to Women awards.
Individuals, groups and organizations are requested to nominate women who have demonstrated leadership in professional fields and their personal lives and communities.
Nominees will be selected on the basis of weighted criteria in the categories of Arts and Letters, Community Service, Education, Nonprofit/Government, Professions, Lady Liberty and STEM.
The awards will be presented May 21 during an awards dinner at Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., in downtown Johnstown.
Applications are available at YWCA, 526 Somerset St.; The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St.; and online at parsonmywca@gmail.com.
