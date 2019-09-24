A looming deadline between AT&T’s DirecTV, its TV Now streaming service and U-verse customers has prompted WJAC-TV’s parent company to issue a warning that a blackout could follow if a satisfactory agreement isn’t reached by Friday.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns WJAC-TV and other channels such as The CW, MeTV and Comet, is the latest of several stations signaling it could pull its content from AT&T’s platforms if a new carriage deal isn’t reached.

The negotiations have no impact on the region’s cable subscribers, which include Atlantic Broadband and Comcast, in Cambria and Somerset counties.

