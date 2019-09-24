A looming deadline between AT&T’s DirecTV, its TV Now streaming service and U-verse customers has prompted WJAC-TV’s parent company to issue a warning that a blackout could follow if a satisfactory agreement isn’t reached by Friday.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns WJAC-TV and other channels such as The CW, MeTV and Comet, is the latest of several stations signaling it could pull its content from AT&T’s platforms if a new carriage deal isn’t reached.
The negotiations have no impact on the region’s cable subscribers, which include Atlantic Broadband and Comcast, in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.