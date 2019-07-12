A Johnstown man, whose wife was found dead in May, has been charged in connection with a second unrelated assault of a woman, authorities said.
City police charged Brian Bradley Giles, 43, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, with simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Giles was at the bus station on Main Street on July 7 with two women when a dispute broke out. Police also charged Jilly Todaro, 31, with simple assault and harassment.
Days earlier, police said they met a woman who had contacted the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown accusing Giles of assaulting her at the Franklin Street apartment on July 3.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Giles became angry because she made a mess while rolling cigarettes, even though she told him that she would clean it up when she finished. Giles allegedly grabbed her, threw her out of the apartment and broke the cigarette-rolling device.
Police charged him with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
That incident happened in the same apartment that Giles’ wife, Nancy Giles, was reported to have walked away from when she disappeared in October.
Nancy Giles’ body was discovered in May near the James Wolf Sculpture Trail on the hillside near the Johnstown Inclined Plane.
Brian Giles is free on bond.
