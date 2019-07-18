A Johnstown man, whose wife was found dead in May, was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial after being accused of assaulting a woman on July 3.
Brian Bradley Giles, 43, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, was held for court, after a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said they met with a woman who had contacted the Help Center in Johnstown, accusing Giles of assaulting her at the Franklin Street apartment.
The woman told police that Giles became angry because she made a mess while rolling cigarettes, even though she told him that she would clean it up when she was finished.
Giles allegedly grabbed her, threw her out of the apartment and broke the cigarette-rolling device.
Police charged him with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Price revoked Giles’ unsecured bond and set a new bond at 10% of $50,000.
The incident happened in the same apartment that Giles’ wife, Nancy Giles, 40, was reported to have walked away from when she disappeared in October.
Nancy Giles’ body was discovered in May near the James Wolfe Sculpture Trail on the hillside by the Johnstown Inclined Plane.
Brian Giles has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6 before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, in connection with another assault of a woman.
Police allege that he assaulted a woman on July 7 at the bus station on Main Street.
